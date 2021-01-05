Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Trading 30% Higher

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) shares traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 174,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 93,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.71.

About Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

