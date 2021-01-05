Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

