BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Justin Stebbing Buys 2,434 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing purchased 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

LON BBH opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.48. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

Get BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) alerts:

About BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.