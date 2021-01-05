BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Justin Stebbing Buys 2,434 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing purchased 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).
LON BBH opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.48. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).
About BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)
Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.