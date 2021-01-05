Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

BTE stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.81. 16,941,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,145. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$454.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

