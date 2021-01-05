Barrington Research Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Market Perform

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE DLB opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

