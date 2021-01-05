Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $3.98 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

