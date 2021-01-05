Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

