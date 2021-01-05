Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

