Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.76

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 389357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRWH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bally’s by 2,394.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bally’s by 29.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bally’s by 39.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

