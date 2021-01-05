Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 374.22 ($4.89).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Aviva plc (AV.L) alerts:

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 326.60 ($4.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of £12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

About Aviva plc (AV.L)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.