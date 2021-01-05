Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.68. Avinger shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 454,164 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGR shares. Aegis lowered their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

