Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Down 8.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.58. 982,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 473,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The firm has a market cap of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

