AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $44.14 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

