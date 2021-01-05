AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,180.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,158.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,166.66. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock worth $59,275,427 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AutoZone by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

