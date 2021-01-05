Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $206,025.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

