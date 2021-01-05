Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Autodesk stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $307.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.