Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

