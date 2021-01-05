Audius Reaches Market Cap of $18.59 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Audius has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and $1.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

