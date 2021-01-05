Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 69.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be bought for $7.39 or 0.00023483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023720 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a token. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Token Trading

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

