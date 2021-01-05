Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Acquires $32,370.00 in Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

Shares of AUB opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.