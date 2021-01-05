Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Reaches $11,256.97

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 66.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 59.5% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $11,256.97 and approximately $47.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

