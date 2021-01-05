Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Up 0.6%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.10. 14,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 486,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

