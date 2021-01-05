Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.69

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.69 and traded as low as $76.60. Assura Plc (AGR.L) shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 3,330,151 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71.

Get Assura Plc (AGR.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Plc (AGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura Plc (AGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.