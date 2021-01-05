Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider George G. Weston Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 70,000 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £1,612,800 ($2,107,133.52).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,226 ($29.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,204.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,975.12.

Several brokerages have commented on ABF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

