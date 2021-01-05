Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Stock Price Down 6%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.31. 1,016,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 614,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of research firms have commented on AWH. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.