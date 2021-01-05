Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,723.33 ($35.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 3,494 ($45.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,544 ($46.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,295.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

