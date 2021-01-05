ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $87.48.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $86,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.