Arweave (AR) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $94.63 million and $3.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00008313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

