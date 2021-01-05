Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Acquires 72 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Matt Hotson acquired 86 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($196.63).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 185.20 ($2.42) on Tuesday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The firm has a market cap of £328.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

About Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

