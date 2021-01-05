Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.35

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.35 and traded as high as $78.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $75.33, with a volume of 363,424 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

