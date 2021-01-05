Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

ARDX opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $583.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 559,666 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 451,958 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

