Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $55.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 202.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

