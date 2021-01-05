Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) Trading Down 7.7%

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) (TSE:AQA) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 290,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 966% from the average session volume of 27,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Resources Inc. (AQA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.