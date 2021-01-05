AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,189 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vonage by 339.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 88,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,029. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $105,996,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

