Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Return On Assets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.