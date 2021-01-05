Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $156.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $289.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $624.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

APLE opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $41,067,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $15,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

