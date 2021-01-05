AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0260 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $90,733.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00353835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00024742 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

