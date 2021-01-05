Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,838 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

