Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of AINV stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 59.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

