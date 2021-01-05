Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

