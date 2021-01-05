Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist from $320.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.17.

ANTM traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.46. 25,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,042. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

