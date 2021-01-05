ankrETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.34 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ankrETH has a total market cap of $25.34 million and approximately $600,307.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One ankrETH token can now be purchased for about $864.11 or 0.02720157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00350741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024495 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

ankrETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars.

