Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $54.36 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ankr has a market cap of $54.36 million and $12.95 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Bithumb and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, BitMax, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Binance DEX, Upbit, Bgogo, Huobi Korea, Coinall, KuCoin, Bitinka, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

