ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

