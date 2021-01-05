Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

APY opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

