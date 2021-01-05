Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.
APY opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)
