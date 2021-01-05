AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $638.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

