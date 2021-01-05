Analyzing Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Regency Affiliates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -37.71% -29.33% -19.22% Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Veoneer and Regency Affiliates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.90 billion 1.25 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -4.34 Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regency Affiliates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veoneer and Regency Affiliates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 2 6 1 0 1.89 Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.02%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Volatility & Risk

Veoneer has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veoneer beats Regency Affiliates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

