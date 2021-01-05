Analyzing (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) & Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home Bistro and (STZ.B), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A (STZ.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (STZ.B) has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and (STZ.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% (STZ.B) 12.35% 15.08% 6.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of (STZ.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of (STZ.B) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and (STZ.B)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,093.30 -$1.17 million N/A N/A (STZ.B) $9.11 billion 4.66 -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (STZ.B).

Summary

(STZ.B) beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About (STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

