Analyzing Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoal Games and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Warner Music Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Profitability

This table compares Shoal Games and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoal Games and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoal Games $110,000.00 288.00 -$2.59 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warner Music Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shoal Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Shoal Games on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

