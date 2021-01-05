Analyzing Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Moxian and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59

IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $83.44, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15% IHS Markit 21.45% 11.07% 5.72%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $370,000.00 57.32 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.41 billion 8.20 $502.70 million $2.09 43.50

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Moxian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and predictive analytics and marketing automation software. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. It also offers data for manufacturing processes; and capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; performance and analysis for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. It has strategic partnership with QUODD Financial Information Services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

